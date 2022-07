Dexter's, the once-thriving local chainlet that held sway when Orlando was a culinary cesspit, seems to have been revived in a hidden recess in Maitland. It goes by the name of Fredster's, not Dexter's, and it's a joint venture between Fred Badalli (leader and drummer of local band Soul Funktion) and Adrian Mann, who, along with Dexter Richardson, owned Dexter's of Winter Park. It also happens to be a live music venue, one that appears to have filled the void left by another Dexter's — Dexter's New Standard — after it was kicked to the curb following eviction proceedings last year.

MAITLAND, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO