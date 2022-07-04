ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Woman and child killed when tandem bicycle struck by car in collision that shut down Idaho highway for hours

By Idaho State Police News Release
 2 days ago

On July 4th, 2022, at 08:20 AM, Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle versus bicycle crash on US Highway 93 at mile marker 7, just north of Jackpot, Nevada.

A 39-year-old-male from Twin Falls was travelling northbound on US93 in a 2013 Infiniti M56 sedan. A 41-year-old male and 38-year-old female, both from Ruston, Louisiana, along with 2 juveniles, were also traveling northbound on US93 on a tandem bicycle with a small trailer. The bicycle was struck from behind by the Infiniti.

The 38-year-old female and a juvenile from Louisiana succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Infiniti was not wearing a seatbelt. The occupants on the tandem bicycle and in the trailer were wearing helmets. The roadway was blocked for approximately 5.5 hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Salmon Rural Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, US Forest Service, and Idaho Transportation Department.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

