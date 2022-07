A 47-year-old from Illinois lost her life in a rollover accident in Manitowoc County on Sunday. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says the accident happened at about 4:35 p.m. on Sunday when a Jeep Wrangler, operated by an 18-year-old Illinois woman traveling northbound on I-43, lost a rear tire, sending the vehicle out of control. The jeep left the roadway and overturned upon entering the median. A 47-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle in the rollover and died despite life-saving attempts at the scene. The driver was transported by ambulance and treated for minor injuries.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO