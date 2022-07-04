ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dee Brown aims to instill in players what he learned at Illinois

By Brice Bement
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Former Illini Dee Brown has been introduced as the new head coach at Roosevelt University earlier this week.

This is Brown’s first head coaching job after spending 5 seasons as an assistant at UIC. The Chicago native says if it wasn’t for Illinois, he wouldn’t be where he is today. He says he wants to instill in his players, the same values the university instilled in him.

“If I didn’t have a degree from the University of Illinois I wouldn’t be sitting here,” Dee Brown said. “I wouldn’t have the opportunity to get a job. Competing, working hard, all the things that was instilled in me, just giving back and making an impact. Our goal is just going to be simple. Get degrees, make a huge impact in the community, we’re going to compete and win championships, and the last one just have a great experience.”

The Lakers play at the NAIA level.

