Skyrim online co-op mod reaches full release this week

Battlefield 2042 will be getting itself some much-needed quality of life changes in the game's latest update. It's no secret that Battlefield 2042 launched in a state of chaos back in November 2021. After being delayed a month following a poorly received beta, EA released a game that would go to cause irreparable damage to the Battlefield brand. The game was filled with bugs, server issues, and was also just outright poorly designed. The inclusion of 128-players didn't feel well thought out, leading to giant maps with open spaces and no flow. Many were puzzled by how such a highly-anticipated shooter was able to be such an utter disappointment. In the months since, DICE has worked effortlessly to try and salvage the game by re-designing maps and making other grand changes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO