Premier League

Cottage Talk Special Episode: Fulham Sign João Palhinha

By Russ Goldman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode is all about Fulham’s first...

England debuts for Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman as Eddie Jones rings the changes

Eddie Jones has rolled the dice for England’s do-or-die second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday by giving debuts to Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman.In a shock overhaul of the threequarters, Porter comes in for Joe Marchant at outside centre and Freeman replaces the underperforming Joe Cokanasiga on the left wing.Completing the trio of changes in the backs is Jack van Poortvliet making his full debut at scrum-half after being given the nod ahead of Danny Care.
The Reading FC Transfer Show - 5 July

For our second transfer show show of the summer, Olly Allen is joined by Tilehurst End writer Ben Thomas and Berkshire Live’s Reading FC reporter Jonathan Low. There is nowhere else to start other than the Shane Long rumours that may finally come true, while there’s also chat on the players currently on trial with the Royals and the importance of keeping hold of Lucas Joao amid interest from clubs in England and abroad.
Nottingham Forest Reportedly on Verge of £16M Neco Williams Deal

Having seen their opening bid of £11M plus add-ons rejected by Liverpool late last week, Nottingham Forest are now on the verge of signing the 21-year-old Welsh international from Liverpool for a deal worth at least £16M. That’s the latest from The Telegraph, who report that after moving...
Pre-season friendly against Mainz 05 in danger of being canceled

Newcastle United is, as most expected and knew was coming, getting the type of reaction and rejection that a Saudi-backed takeover brings along with it. After organizing a preseason schedule based on a training camp to be held in Austria that includes two friendlies against 1860 Munich (July 15) and Mainz 05 (July 18), supporters from the latter club have made a statement in which they beg the club to cancel the game against the Magpies altogether.
Ian Maatsen rejects Feyenoord loan to stay with Chelsea — report

Ian Maatsen was one the dozen or so players back at Cobham on the first day of preseason this past weekend, but he was expected to not stay too long with a loan move lined up to Feyenoord for the season. However, that appears to not be happening now, with the 20-year-old instead set to stay ... “for the time being” ... and challenge for first-team spot. You love to see it!
Report – PSG remains keen on Juventus youngster

Juventus has placed Moise Kean on the market even though he is only at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Everton. The striker struggled in his first season back at the club, and that has cast doubt over his long-term future in Turin. Juve can make his transfer permanent after...
What is going on at Manchester City?

Manchester City had a fantastic start to the transfer window as Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez were signed, sealed and delivered. Add a nice Kalvin Phillis signing and City were cooking. Then, something strange started, the sale of Gabriel Jesus, the impending sale of Raheem Sterling and perhaps most curious...
Captain Fantastic! How crucial will Sunderland’s Corry Evans be this season?

After arriving at the club on a free transfer last summer, it was an interesting first season at the Stadium of Light for Corry Evans. Following an impressive debut, his form rapidly declined, leaving many fearing the worst – was he another player from the Championship who would fail to live up to his billing, much like Aiden O’Brien and Conor McLaughlin before him?
Everton’s 2021-22 Season | Worst Five Games

I must admit I take a strange kind of pleasure in sifting through the wreckage of an Everton season to find the five worst matches. Maybe it is a kind self-soothing therapy? The 2021-22 season certainly produced a particularly bountiful selection of disasters, perhaps more than in any campaign this decade.
Wednesday July 6th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
