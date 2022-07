CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating an attack on a trooper while he was in his squad vehicle in Chicago early Sunday morning, July 3. According to ISP, the trooper drove up to the intersection of Division and Elston at approximately 2 a.m. when he found several vehicles blocking the intersection and some drivers taking part in reckless stunts.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO