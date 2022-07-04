All in a days work: Cambridge officers help elderly man after his wheelchair breaks down

(Cambridge Police Department)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Officers came to the rescue of an elderly man whose wheelchair malfunctioned Monday afternoon in Harvard Square.

Cambridge Police say the man was non-verbal and unable to communicate with security personnel in the area after his wheelchair broke down. Security guards from Harvard Square called police to assist and officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter.

The man’s wheelchair had some sort of electronic malfunction and officers tried resetting it multiple times. When that didn’t work, the Cambridge officers called in emergency contacts and ordered the man a handicapped-accessible Uber. After the Uber arrived, the officers pushed the broken wheelchair into the van and helped the man safely inside so he could get home.

It was a job well done for all the officers involved.

