Witnesses hear suspect yelling 'I'm going to shoot you' before man shot to death in Fraser

By Ingrid Kelley
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Witnesses of a fatal shooting early Monday in Fraser heard someone yell that he was going to shoot people running. The two men, who do not want to be identified, were...

www.fox2detroit.com

