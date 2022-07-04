Portillo's brings Beef Bus tour to DFW, ahead of grand opening in the fall

The spaghetti Western-themed restaurant offers a variety of pizzas and meatball dishes as well as a full bar. (Courtesy Sfereco) The spaghetti Western-themed restaurant Sfereco plans to open by the end of August at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1004, Plano. The 3,200-square-foot restaurant will offer a variety of pizzas and meatball dishes as well as a full bar, according to a company release. The Plano location will be Sfereco's fourth location after its restaurants in downtown Dallas, Lewisville and the River Walk in Flower Mound. A fifth Sfereco location is also planned in Farmers Branch later this year, according to the company release. The Plano location will feature a private event space as well as a patio that can accommodate up to 50 diners. 469-312-3009 (Lewisville location). www.sfereco.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO