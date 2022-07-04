ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Biden leads moment of silence for Highland Park shooting victims 2 hours after shock omission from July 4th speech

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsk2Z_0gUhoJzD00
President Biden chose to console abortion rights supporters during his July 4 speech instead of talk about the Highland Park shooting. AP/Evan Vucci

President Biden led a moment of silence Monday for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade near Chicago — two hours after he stunned listeners by hardly mentioning it in a speech on the White House lawn.

Biden returned to the lawn and around 7:30 p.m. asked guests awaiting fireworksto observe “a slight moment of silence for all those families” after six people died and 24 were wounded in Highland Park, Ill.

But the president still seemed fuzzy on the details, saying that the “Special Service” was helping local authorities, when he may have meant Secret Service, and he falsely said authorities hadn’t publicly shared the name of the suspect, when they had done so well beforehand.

“On a serious note, you know, there was a shooter, as you well know, in Highland Park in Chicago. And they have — I talked to the governor and to the mayor, we’re given all the help we can possibly give, including FBI and the Special Service,” Biden said.

“Anyway, they’ve identified the individual, they haven’t stated the name and I’m not going to do that now either. But they’re trying to find him and six people have passed [away] and others are wounded. But we got a lot more work to do. We got to get this under control. We got to get this under control.”

About two hours earlier around 5:30 p.m., listeners were shocked by Biden’s avoidance of the matter while giving a more formal holiday speech on the White House lawn. In the same speech, he instead attempted to comfort people upset about the recent Supreme Court ruling that rescinded federal abortion rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pwixz_0gUhoJzD00
At least six people were killed and 24 injured after a gunman opened fire during a holiday parade.

“Y’all heard what happened today,” was Biden’s only direct reference to the Highland Park, Ill., massacre in his initial holiday remarks.

American presidents are expected to offer words of comfort in times of tragedy and Biden has done so after past shootings, such as after the May 24 murder of 21 people at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

It’s unclear why Biden didn’t more fully address the shooting in his initial speech as police pursued 22-year-old suspect Robert E. Crimo III, especially as he had called the shooting “senseless” in a written statement and delayed his appearance because of the crisis.

Biden but he drew swift condemnation online for his initial sparing remarks.

Biden’s single initial reference to the shooting came as he mentioned a gun policy bill that he signed last month following high-profile mass shootings in May. The bill aims to create enhanced background checks for young adults aged 18-21, among other reforms.

“Before I left for Europe, I signed a law, the first real gun safety law in 30 years. And things will get better still, but not without more hard work together. Y’all heard what happened, y’all heard what happened today,” Biden said.

Biden then spoke about the importance of voting, which some listeners deemed an aloof thing to say after innocent people were randomly murdered.

“Each day we are reminded there’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy, nothing guaranteed about our way of life. You have to fight for it, defend it and earn it by voting,” Biden said just after noting the shooting.

Although it was unclear if Biden meant to say that the shooting might have been prevented with better voting habits, some people thought so.

One person captioned a video of Biden’s remark, “A shooting? Damn, that’s crazy. Y’all should have voted harder.”

Another wrote, “LMAOOOOO yea the young people gonna make sure he doesn’t run in 2024. ‘Earn it by voting’ Noooooo heeeee didn’t!!!”

Yet another added, “We already voted, and watching the president do nothing but campaign more shows what my vote is worth.”

By contrast, Biden gave relatively robust commentary on the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling to rescind federal abortion rights in his initial speech on the White House lawn, including consoling words to people upset about the decision.

“The Fourth of July comes at a critical moment. Our economy is growing, but not without pain. Liberty is under assault both here and abroad,” Biden said.

“In recent days, there has been reason to think that this country is moving backward, that freedom is being reduced, that rights we assumed were protected are no longer — a reminder that we remain in an ongoing battle for the soul of America as we have for over 200 years,” he went on.

“I know it can be exhausting and unsettling. But tonight, I want you to know we’re going to get through all of this.”

Biden added: “For all that we have faced, we are going to get through this and look how far we’ve come. We are reclaiming our way of life in a pandemic, vaccines are nearly available to every American, restrictions lifted, the Fourth of July together again at the White House. And for all the challenges, America has the strongest economy in the world.”

Comments / 4

NannasBananas
2d ago

hmm. so you mean taking rights away from LAWFUL gun owners doesn't stop bad guys with guns? Go figure. He coulda just asked Lightfoot, Adam's, and Gascon....

Reply
4
Neon Black
2d ago

Y'all heard what happened today, perhaps an abortion could have prevented this? 🤷‍♀️

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

What politicians are saying after Highland Park shooting

Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health. Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence. President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Politics Federal#Violent Crime#Politics Whitehouse#The Special Service
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Lifeguard wrestles with shark during unprecedented attack

A New York beach was forced to close Sunday after one of its lifeguards was attacked by a shark while performing a training exercise. The attack was described as unprecedented by Suffolk County officials, according to a report. The lifeguard, identified as Zachari Gallo, said the attack occurred around 10:15...
UPI News

Patriot Front white supremacist group marches in Boston

July 3 (UPI) -- Members of the white supremacist hate group known as Patriot Front marched in downtown Boston on Saturday and allegedly attacked a Black man. A man can be seen in a photograph published by the Boston Herald being hit with a metal shield by a man wearing the Patriot Front uniform, which consists of a navy blue shirt and white neck gaiters as well as khaki-colored pants and hats.
BOSTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
CBS Boston

White supremacist group in Boston was "act of intimidation," ADL Director says

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took a moment Monday morning to comment on a white supremacist group seen in Boston over the weekend."I want to note that just a few days ago we were interrupted in our celebrations by a hateful group that descended on Boston -- a white nationalist, a white supremacist group from outside our city who choose to try and co-opt this birthplace of democracy," she said before the Fourth of July parade began. "We wholeheartedly and overwhelmingly reject your message of hate, your discretion of the American flag that you carry -- it is this display...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Robert Crimo: Person of interest identified in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting

A person of interest has been identified in the mass shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade. Police named Robert E Crimo III, 22, who goes by Bobbie, as a person of interest. He was arrested several hours later driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois plate. Highland Park Police commander Chris O’Neil said earlier that he was armed and dangerous. An online profile matching Mr Crimo’s age and description appeared to show he is a musician who performs under the name Awake the Rapper. At least six people were killed and dozens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandfather identified among six victims killed in shooting at Highland Park July 4 parade

One of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, during a Fourth of July parade has been identified by their family. Nicolas Toledo was reportedly one of the individuals killed in the shooting, according to his family. Members of Mr Toledo's family spoke with reporter Tim McNicholas of CBS Chicago. “We are all feeling pretty numb. We’re all pretty broken inside,” his granddaughter said.Police have launched a massive manhunt for the shooter, who is still at large. The public has been advised by local police to inform the FBI of...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy