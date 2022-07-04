Drive-by shooting injures NYPD worker’s boyfriend outside NYC Dior boutique
Gunfire erupted outside the Dior Boutique in the swanky Manhattan neighborhood of Soho on Monday — wounding the boyfriend of an NYPD employee, law-enforcement sources told The Post.
The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a gray Honda sedan in front of the high-end Dior New York Soho shop at 105 Greene St. when the drive-by shooting took place around 5 p.m., sources said.
The shooter fired from inside a white BMW with New Jersey license plates that pulled up alongside the Toyota, sources said.
The victim was shot in the right underarm and rushed to a nearby hospital by his girlfriend, sources said.
The girlfriend is a civilian employee of the NYPD and is on extended leave, the Police Department said. A rep wouldn’t say why the woman is on leave.
More than a dozen tourists gathered around the crime scene afterward to gawk and shoot photos and videos.
The victim’s life isn’t believed to be in danger, sources said.
Comments / 2