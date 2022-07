Two girls walk their horse down Main Street during Frisco’s annual July Fourth celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. A mother and her son make their way down Main Street in Frisco during the town’s Fourth of July celebration Monday. A man walks two patriotic dogs down Main Street during Frisco’s annual July Fourth celebration Monday. Two patriotically dressed donkeys make their way down Main Street during Frisco’s annual Fourth of July parade on Monday. A boy scout troop carries an American flag down Main Street in Frisco during the town’s annual parade on July 4, 2022. Visitors and locals gather on the Blue River in Breckenridge to celebrate Fourth of July on July 4, 2022.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO