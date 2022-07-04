ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Experienced Restaurateur’s Latest Startup is Teaching at Yavapai College

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a community rich in quality restaurant choices, it’s not easy to carve a niche, let alone stand out. But Kelley Foy has done it before and she’s doing it again – this time as the manager and instructor for the reimagined café at the Yavapai College Verde Valley...

www.signalsaz.com

theprescotttimes.com

PRESCOTT RESORT AND CONFERENCE CENTER APPOINTS NEW CHEF

PRESCOTT RESORT AND CONFERENCE CENTER APPOINTS JOSHUA BETTIS AS EXECUTIVE CHEF. The Prescott Resort and Conference Center has appointed Joshua Bettis as its new executive chef. Bettis will oversee all food and beverage operations for the resort’s signature restaurant, Icha Maajoh, the Eagles Nest Lounge and The Urban Grind Cafe as well as managing all banquet food operations.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

LaunchPad Teen Center: Better Together

The LaunchPad Teen Center is working to help the community be “better together” by offering ways for teens a way to make their voices heard. When I think of “Everybody’s Hometown,” I think of sharing a home-cooked meal. Imagine being at the dinner table – passing down the Brussels sprouts, ready to eat. As you lean in for your first bit, Uncle Rob opens his mouth.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
nau.edu

Humans of Flagstaff: Erin Kruse

NAU Communications sat down with Erin Kruse, director of the Center for Service and Volunteerism and president of the Staff Advisory Council. Read our questions and her answers below. Tell us about a significant childhood memory and how it has impacted your life today. I grew up in Phoenix but...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

AZ Phil Presents Music Without Walls Concert

Arizona Philharmonic (AZPhil.org), as part of its Music Without Walls series presents a woodwinds and cello trio, Sunday, July 17, with two performances at 2 and 4 PM. The concerts will take place in the Kiwanis Amphitheater at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. Enjoy this...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Frontier Days ®, Inc – World’s Oldest Rodeo™ organization sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved Chris Graff

Prescott Frontier Days ®, Inc – World’s Oldest Rodeo™ organization sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved Chris Graff, Prescott Frontier Days ®, Inc. Board President. CHRIS GRAFF “A Community Leader and Man of Rodeo” (1960 – 2022) Chris Graff,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sedona Opens Straight Talk with the City Manager Appointments

Sedona opened new July and August appointments for Straight Talk with Karen, a program in which once a month, residents can come to City Hall and sit down with City Manager Karen Osburn to discuss any topic of their choice. The goal of this popular program is to facilitate an...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 6th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Join the PVPD in Hosting National Night Out

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event at the Prescott Valley Civic Center on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5 pm-8 pm. If residents would like to host a National Night Out party in their own neighborhood, they can call or email Crime Prevention Officer, Evelyn Whittaker at ewhittaker@prescottvalley-az.gov or 928-772-5113 to register. Residents can request a representative from the Town or the Police Department to come speak at their individual events.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Car Show This Weekend in Prescott Valley Town Center

Come check out the coolest cars in the area at the Stars and Stripes Car Show. Vroom through the Town Center to support local veterans!. The public is welcome to join the festivities in the Prescott Valley Town Center from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday, July 9, 2022.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

NEW JUST RELEASED SGT. RICK LOPEZ MEMORIAL SERVICE INFORMATION

YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF SGT. RICK LOPEZ MEMORIAL SERVICE INFORMATION. Please be advised of the following information for the memorial service for Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rick Lopez tomorrow July 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Sheriff...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley to Begin Street Microseal in Quailwood

Prescott Valley Public Works will begin its 2022 $1.8 million street microseal project on Tuesday, July 5. The project will start in the Quailwood subdivision and expand to 25 miles of roadways in the community. Southwest Slurry Seal is the contractor for the project. They will distribute notices door-to-door to...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
knau.org

Bacterial outbreak halts fish stocking at state's largest fish hatchery

Officials have halted stocking fish at Arizona’s largest state-run hatchery because of a bacterial outbreak among its trout. The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Friday a temporary ceasing of stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, north of Phoenix in Cornville. The agency said officials noticed fish deaths in early...
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Nine of 15 Arizona counties now in high COVID-19 transmission

Nine of Arizona’s 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks. The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Visitors Asked Help Prevent Trail Damage

Prescott National Forest is reaching out to visitors to trails to help prevent trail damage during this year’s monsoon season. Fire breaks were recently constructed in the area of Spence Basin and Highland Pines by Prescott National Forest fire crews and may resemble new trail construction. These fire breaks, or handline, were constructed to serve as a crucial component of prescribed fire implementation and are used as control features on prescribed fires.
PRESCOTT, AZ
kjzz.org

CDC: Most of AZ has high COVID-19 transmission levels; masks recommended

Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. In Maricopa County, the CDC says...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Proposed Changes to Recreation Fees Identified by the Prescott National Forest

Proposed Changes to Recreation Fees Identified by the. The Prescott National Forest is proposing to charge new and increased fees at nine developed recreation sites. Many day-use sites, overnight camping sites, and other recreation sites are managed without user fees currently on the forest. The Prescott National Forest Pass and the full suite of interagency passes will be honored at these new Forest Service day-use sites. Holders of Interagency Senior and Access passes are entitled to a 50% discount on campground fees. “We recognize how important these sites are to our local communities and those who use the sites. These fee increases will help us maintain the sites to the level and quality people have come to expect as well as make the fees more consistent throughout the state,” said Dale Deiter, Forest Supervisor for the Prescott National Forest. “During this public input period, we want to hear strategies and other ideas to help cut costs and leverage resources.” The proposed fees by site and Ranger District are listed in the below tables.
PRESCOTT, AZ
PetsRadar

30 Mastiffs rescued from mass breeder as the cost of living rises: "Animals pay the price"

As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
PHOENIX, AZ
truewestmagazine.com

The 1886 Martin Family Massacre

Who murdered the Martin Family in 1886 near Wickenburg?. The brutal massacre occurred on the stage road from Wickenburg to Phoenix that is today US Highway 60. The bloody deed was done by an outlaw named Francisco Vega and his gang but the mass murder was arranged by a devious, culprit named Charles Stanton, a storekeeper at Antelope Station.
WICKENBURG, AZ
AZFamily

Hundreds gather in Prescott to honor fallen Yavapai County Deputy Rick Lopez

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A memorial service was held Wednesday afternoon for Yavapai County Sheriff Sgt. Rick “RLo” Lopez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week in Cordes Lake. The service took place at 1 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

