LINCOLN–(KFOR July 5)–Lincoln Fire & Rescue closed out the Fourth of July and began July 5th with two house fires in southeast Lincoln. Fortunately, no injuries to report. The first fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. Monday night at a home in the Fox Hollow neighborhood in the 7300 block of Skyhawk Circle, southeast of 70th & Holmes Park Road, where it started outside the garage and caused about $100,000 damage. That was blamed on improper disposal of fireworks.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO