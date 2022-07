WALLA WALLA, Wash. — What began as a celebratory Fourth of July evening ended with disaster when a Walla Walla home and car caught on fire, accumulating $150,000 in damages. According to a release by the City of Walla Walla, crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a residence on the 2000-block of Glenn Erin Drive for reports of a possible structure fire just after 11:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022. Initial reports from 9-1-1 callers claimed that the rear side of a garage and a car were on fire, threatening to spread along the side of the house.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO