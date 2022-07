Trading Rudy Gobert left more than a few holes in the Utah Jazz's roster. His departure left the starting center role extremely young and thin. Gobert is a whole defense unto himself and a transcendent defensive center, so trying to fill his shoes isn’t fair to the core of centers on the Jazz's roster now. We still don’t know what the roster will look like at the beginning of the season with trade rumors still swirling but for now, Udoka Azubuike and newly acquired 2022 draft pick Walker Kessler (No. 22 overall) is the depth at that position.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO