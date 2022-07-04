ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Local organization calling on kayakers to help clean the river

By Riley Hale
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Shoals are a popular place to kayak this time of year. If you’re going to be kayaking this stretch of the river during the month of July, Friend of the Rapids is asking for your help in picking up trash. Lenny...

www.wrdw.com

WRDW-TV

Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID cases in Richmond County are at a five-month high. The feds are predicting another wave this fall, which would make our third fall into the pandemic. In the meantime, unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is filling up dumpsters across the country, including...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Help Stuff the Bus with school supplies to benefit local students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - August is quickly approaching, and that means our students will be heading back to the classroom. And the United Way of the CSRA wants to make sure each student has what they need to succeed. Helping to ease the burden of some parents, United Way is...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Confederate Powder Works Chimney, 1862, Augusta

This historic chimney, standing 150 feet tall, is all that remains of the Confederate Powder Works, which was the only major industrial facility built by the Confederate States. Augusta was chosen as the site of the powder works for the ready power source provided by the adjacent canal and good railroad infrastructure. Lieutenant Colonel George Washington Rains oversaw the construction of the project and Major Charles Shaler Smith was the chief architect and engineer. Construction began in 1862 and when complete consisted of 26 well-spaced buildings stretching two miles along the Augusta Canal. It was soon the second largest powder works in the world. Around 2.75 million pounds of gunpowder were produced here until operations ended in April 1865, though production was slowed by a massive explosion in August 1864. When the Powder Works was demolished during a widening of the canal between 1872-1875, the chimney was saved as a monument at the request of Colonel Rains, who remained in Augusta and later became dean of the Medical College of Georgia. The adjacent Sibley Mill was not part of the Confederate Powder Works but was constructed with bricks leftover from the ruins of the complex.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken fire crews battle blaze on Lundee Drive

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire call on Wednesday morning. The fire is at a home at 1708 Lundee Drive. Clouds of black smoke could be seen from a few streets over. The department says there were no reports of injuries...
AIKEN, SC
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Augusta Canal Headgates, 1840s & 1870s, Columbia County

Henry Harford Cumming envisioned Augusta as the “Lowell of the South” [in reference to the textile hub in Massachusetts] and was the driving force behind the Augusta Canal. The first nine-mile section was completed between 1845-1846, and within a couple of years three mills had already been risen along the waterway. Built near the end of the Canal Era [roughly 1800-1850], it was amazingly successful, as most Southern canals never were, and is the only intact industrial canal still in use in the South today. It was lengthened and enlarged between 1872-1877. It was after this expansion that most of the mills associated with Augusta’s industrial heritage were constructed. These included the Enterprise, Blanche, Sibley, and King Mills. I believe the present gatehouse dates to the expansion period in the 1870s.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County crowds attend Boom! in the Park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourth of July parties wrapped up with fireworks to celebrate America’s independence. We joined the festivities in Columbia County to see what the turnout was like there. Hundreds of people were at the Evans Towne Center Park to enjoy the fun, the food, and the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Lawsuit aims to block downtown Aiken redevelopment project

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Six residents and several organizations filed a lawsuit against the Project Pascalis downtown redevelopment project in Aiken, claiming the plans violate several laws. We’ve combed through the lawsuit to break down what you need to know. Project Pascalis would renovate the heart of the city...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Local animal shelters still recovering from the holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - While the 4th of July is a favorite for many, some furry friends do not fare so well when it comes to fireworks. Augusta Animal Services employees say that over the past few days they have experienced a higher than normal volume of animals coming in amid the holiday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Career fairs, other opportunities offered across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be holding a job fair on July 16. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown campus, 1 Freedom Way. VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What programs are in place for Augusta’s youth?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been keeping up with Augusta commissioners as they continue looking for ways to cut down on crime in the city. They told us one part of the issue is getting programs for teens. If they have positive ways to spend their time, it could help keep them out of trouble.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fourth of July celebrations are underway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta was electric, with hundreds near the Common for the city’s Fourth of July celebration. The preparations started around 11 a.m., with vendors setting up for the celebration. We spoke to vendors and the fireworks team to find out how they prepared for this...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

A blood donation this week can earn free movie tickets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the temperature goes up during the summer, blood collections go down. To prevent a potential local blood shortage, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering free Regal movie tickets this week for anyone who donates at a Shepeard mobile drive or at its Augusta, Evans and Aiken locations.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County law enforcement agencies discuss crime outbreak

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend. Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Search is on for suspects as Aiken copes with 5 killings in a week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
AIKEN, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

New Owners Acquire Sig Cox Heating and Air Conditioning

COLUMBIA, SC – Sunbelt Business Brokers announces the sale of Sig Cox Heating and Air Conditioning based in Augusta, Georgia to JSM Family Holdings Corporation. Sig Cox has been a premier provider of residential, commercial and mechanical HVAC services since 1926. The company’s former President, John Haynie, whose grandfather...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over four hundred people gathered in downtown Augusta to march for human rights and abortions. The march started at the corner of 12th and Broad Street and looped around to Augusta Common. People were passionate enough even though the temperature heated up. “My rights were taken...
AUGUSTA, GA

