Penn Fire was dispatched to a fire at Penn Park just after 8 p.m. Sunday. The crew spent half an hour putting out the flames, but the first base dugout was at a complete loss. Penn Fire Battallion Chief Anthony Alwine said that this is just another hit for the little league park. Chief Alwine recounted a handful of other cases of fire at the park over the last few weeks. Penn Park has now lost a dugout and port-a-potty, and has seen damage to a number of trash cans. Many standing trashcans have been found to have previously burned bottles, indicating that there was an attempt to burn the trash can. This string of incidents began just a few weeks ago. Chief Alwine believes these were all intentional, and all connected.

OSCEOLA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO