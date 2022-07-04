ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Don't call 911 to report illegal fireworks in Omaha

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities in Omaha say if you see illegal fireworks, do not call 911 unless there's an immediate danger to life or property.

Instead, they ask that you use the non-emergency number: 402-444-5802.

The Omaha Fire Department says it has received 143 firework complaints so far. Omaha police say they have issued 21 warnings, but no citations at this point.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigating cutting after medics treat victim at scene

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department said they are looking for a suspect involved in a cutting early Wednesday morning. OPD said they are investigating a cutting that occurred at 1012 South 24th Street. Officers said responded to an apartment around 12:15 a.m. and spoke with the victim, Michael Clear,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two hurt in shooting after parking lot incident in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were hurt in a shooting early Tuesday after a disturbance in a parking lot in north Omaha, police said Wednesday morning. Omaha Police said in the news release that officers responded at 5:41 a.m. to a scene near 30th and Ames, but the two victims, ages 20 and 23, had already left the scene.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Authorities said Deonte Hill was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022, he left CCC-O on March 21, 2022. Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019. He...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Parking lot altercation leads to shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting where two were injured that occurred on July 5. Officers said they responded to a call at 3024 Ames Avenue at 5:41 a.m. According to authorities, the 20-year-old and 23-year-old victims had already left the scene and arrived at...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating Wednesday morning stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a cutting incident that occurred early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call at 12:17 a.m. near South 24th and Mason streets. Responders say the victim, Michael Clear, 31, was stabbed during an altercation with a white male wearing a black tank-top...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha officer disciplined after use of force controversy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police officer will be disciplined after a use of force incident earlier this year sparked controversy. A video of 40-year-old Jennifer Carter being arrested by Omaha Police made the rounds online when it allegedly showed an officer stomping on her leg. According to Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Firework#The Omaha Fire Department
KETV.com

$15,000 of copper stolen from Anthony's Steakhouse on July 4

OMAHA, Neb. — A total of $15,000 worth of copper was stolen from Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on July 4, according to a police report. An officers respond to the restaurant, located near 72nd and F streets, around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary. Anthony Fucinaro, the owner...
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln police investigating a shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of gunshots. The report said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N 14th Street at 3:25 a.m. on July 5 on the report of gunshots. According to authorities, officers located three spent .223 casings in the street...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler 17-year-old goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
SCHUYLER, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire caused by wood chips displaces multiple adults, children

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several people are displaced after a house fire on Independence Day. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire near 13th and Kavan Street around 8:58 p.m. Monday. Crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the deck on arrival....
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shooting after teen victim arrives at Children’s Hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into a shooting after officers were called to Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon to take a report. OPD said in a news release Wednesday morning that officers responded to the hospital at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday after a 16-year-old victim arrived in a private vehicle. Officers weren’t able to determine where the shooting might have occurred, and the victim wasn’t able to provide a description of the shooter.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Bellevue Police Department installs two license plate reader cameras

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Bellevue Police Department has installed two license plate reader cameras. The cameras are located at Fort Crook Road and Chandler Road and 15th Street and Cornhusker Highway. The department said these readers will be used to identify vehicles that are part of police investigations and...
BELLEVUE, NE
klin.com

Fireworks Cause $170,000 Damage To Lincoln Home

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 5900 block of South 81st Street just after midnight on July 5th. Neighbors saw a fire burning on the corner of the home. They pounded on the door to wake up those inside. All the residents were able to evacuate the home without injury.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man allegedly uses screwdriver to threaten tenants

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department investigated a disturbance call on July 3. LPD said officers were sent to the 1000 block of Garber Ave. in response to a call of a disturbance between neighbors at 7:05 p.m. The report said during the investigation, probable cause was established and...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Crash Early Tuesday Afternoon in East Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 5)–A crash during the noon hour Tuesday in east Lincoln has caused traffic issues for most of the afternoon. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called just after 12pm to Russwood Parkway and “O” Street, just west of 84th Street, where a motorcycle and another vehicle collided. Westbound traffic was blocked off most of the time, while the eastbound lanes were moving, but extremely slow.
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Open Door Mission Beat the Heat drive hosts needed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week will be a bit cooler than what we’ve experienced in the metro the last few weeks, but there are still plenty of hot, humid days ahead. Some people don’t have the resources to stay cool, and the Open Door Mission needs the community’s help.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy