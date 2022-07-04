Don't call 911 to report illegal fireworks in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities in Omaha say if you see illegal fireworks, do not call 911 unless there's an immediate danger to life or property.

Instead, they ask that you use the non-emergency number: 402-444-5802.

The Omaha Fire Department says it has received 143 firework complaints so far. Omaha police say they have issued 21 warnings, but no citations at this point.

