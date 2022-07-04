"On The Precipice"

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Kids can get ready to participate in the 4th of July Parade by decorating their bikes between 1-3pm at the Old Art Building. Decorations will be supplied. The Parade will start at 3pm & march down Main St. Also featuring two concerts; one at 1pm on the Old Art Building lawn & another (featuring the Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums Corps) at 5pm on the Village Green.
