Glen Arbor, MI

"On The Precipice"

 2 days ago

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by...

Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
3rd Annual Summer Salon

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Frankfort 4th of July Celebration

9:30am: Decorated Bike Contest; 10am: Parade; 10am-5pm: Art in the Park; 10am-10pm: Carnival; Noon-3pm: Sand Sculpture Contest; Dusk, approx. 10:30pm: Fireworks.
FRANKFORT, MI
Evening on River Street

Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Brotha James.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
Leland's 4th of July Celebration

Kids can get ready to participate in the 4th of July Parade by decorating their bikes between 1-3pm at the Old Art Building. Decorations will be supplied. The Parade will start at 3pm & march down Main St. Also featuring two concerts; one at 1pm on the Old Art Building lawn & another (featuring the Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums Corps) at 5pm on the Village Green.
LELAND, MI
Manistee's 4th of July

9:45am: Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Division/River St. 10am: Independence Day Parade. Dusk (approx. 10:30pm): Fireworks over Lake Michigan at First Street Beach.
MANISTEE, MI
