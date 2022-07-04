ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Gibson City

By Jacob Dickey
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxK71_0gUhkVTX00

8:15p – City officials tell WCIA that Jay’s Place sustained heavy damage from the fire. Smoke and water damage also occurred to Edward Jones, Hustedt Jewelers and Ace Hardware, but the majority of the fire was contained to Jay’s place thanks to the quick response of area fire departments.

6:15p – UPDATE: Mayor Dan Dickey says a major explosion has occurred and the fire has spread to surrounding buildings.

The City of Gibson is asking all residents to conserve water until further notice.

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – Fire crews are responding to a fire in Downtown Gibson City on Monday evening.

The call came out before 5:30p of smoke and flames in the 100 block of North Sangamon Avenue.

Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey told WCIA 3 that the affected businesses are Jay’s Place and Hustedt Jewelers.

Severe storms were pushing through the area and heavy rain and lightning was ongoing at the time of the call.

We have a crew on the way.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH WCIA 3 NEWS FOR THE LATEST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Lane closing on Champaign street for construction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing one lane of a Champaign road this week in order to facilitate curb and gutter construction. The construction zone will be located on Town Center Boulevard between Moreland Boulevard and Neil Street. An eastbound lane of Town center will close on Thursday and will remain closed all of next week. Construction will end on Friday, July 15.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Three local fires in central Illinois in 48 hours

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — As many enjoyed Fourth of July celebrations Monday night, it is believed that an illegal firework from one of those celebrations was the starter of the old tomato factory fire, according to the Hoopeston Fire Department. The fire began around 10:30 Monday night burning down...
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to fire in downtown Watseka

10:48 a.m. update: Watseka fire officials say three apartments and two businesses are a total loss after a fire in the downtown area. The Deputy Fire Chief tells us they got the call around 5:30 this morning. The fire began in the apartments above destroying them and the connected businesses below. Those include Edward Jones […]
WATSEKA, IL
WCIA

Village of Sidney boil order lifted

UPDATE at 7:15 p.m. The boil order has been lifted. SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A boil order is in effect for the village of Sidney. Illinois American Water issued the boil order on Tuesday, according to officials. Any customer in the village of Sidney should bring their water to a boil for five minutes before […]
SIDNEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gibson City, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Gibson City, IL
Sports
Gibson City, IL
Government
WCIA

Fire at abandoned Hoopeston plant

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An abandoned plant in Hoopeston was destroyed, said Fire Chief Joel Bird. The remains of illegal fireworks may have led to a massive fire Sunday evening at the old Joan of Arc canning plant located by the railroad tracks near Thompson Street; however it is not confirmed. The fire call began […]
HOOPESTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

IL Route 9 in Bloomington could see improvements

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major improvements could soon get underway on a major state highway in the City of Bloomington. Next week, the city and officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold an informational meeting open to the public. According to the public works director for...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Extreme heat and buckling roads

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This road is open again after yesterday’s almost 100-degrees took its toll. Crews were out today repairing buckling on Curtis Road in Champaign. Experts say the roads tend to buckle in the high temperatures, because there’s little to no shade. “On our perimeter, peripheral roads that don’t have any sort of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pontiac crews work to clear storm debris

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — As communities clean up fireworks following the Fourth of July; some central Illinois communities are picking up following strong thunderstorms Monday night. Despite the hot and muggy weather Tuesday, Pontiac Public Works crews continue to clear Chautauqua Park. Many large trees were uprooted within the...
PONTIAC, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Sangamon Avenue#Nexstar Media Inc
hoiabc.com

Vehicles, apartment damaged after early morning fire Monday in Bloomington

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An early morning fire Monday left three vehicles and an apartment building damaged in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2500 block of East Washington Street for a structure fire - several cars were burning next to a one-story apartment building.
Central Illinois Proud

Normal Town Council approves two items on agenda

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Town Council approved two significant items that involve education and health Tuesday night. Both items will move forward with giving money to the Children’s Discovery Museum and the Normal Community Health Care Clinic. First, on the agenda, members approved waiving the formal...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign: Pavement fails on Curtis Road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in the southwest part of Champaign is closed after the pavement buckled on Tuesday. The pavement failure happened on eastbound Curtis Road near the intersection with Mattis Avenue, across from the Carle on Curtis hospital. The buckling stretched across the entire width of eastbound Curtis, necessitating the closure of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

State Police: Three hurt in crash on Route 47

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after two vehicles collided on Illinois Route 47 near Gibson City on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. a quarter-mile south of the town. State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that a van was traveling north on Route 47 and that the driver […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Shots fired in Campustown Monday evening

Update: 10:25p – From Illini-Alert: “The emergency has ended. It is safe to resume regular activities.” CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police confirm shots were fired near Locust and Green Street before 9:50p Monday evening. The University of Illinois Police and Illini Alert tweeted that they are asking those in the area to leave if it […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Shots fired near Champaign County Freedom Celebration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday near the Champaign County Freedom Celebration. No victims were found, but Champaign Police said one business was hit by a stray bullet. An initial investigation showed multiple shots were fired in a parking lot in the 0-50 block...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Our Town Savoy: Captain Jack’s

Captain Jack’s Treasures is about connecting people with items that remind them of their childhood!. 501 South Dunlap Ave., Savoy, IL, United States, Illinois.
SAVOY, IL
WAND TV

Woman found unconscious inside house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was rescued after she was found unconscious inside a house fire in Decatur. Decatur firefighters were called to the 200 block of S. 16th St. around 7 p.m. They said there was a fire in the kitchen of the home. A woman was found...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim of deadly Bloomington crash identified

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim of a deadly crash in Bloomington was identified Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, the coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jordan T. Cason of Normal. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. on June 24 near the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Balloons Over Vermilion returns for sixth year

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — 32 hot air balloons will take over the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville this weekend. Pilots from 14 different states will be with the balloons.  This is part of the sixth annual Balloons Over Vermilion event.  Pat O’Sgaughnessy, co-chairman, said this event really brings the community together.  “Our motto’s always been […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy