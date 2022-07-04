ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boating this Fourth of July is more popular than ever in Austin

Cover picture for the articleLast year, powerboat sales in the US exceeded 300,000 units...

KVUE

Report: Z'Tejas to close original location on West Sixth Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A restaurant that has called West Sixth Street home for more than 30 years is closing its doors. The Austin Business Journal (ABJ) reports that Z'Tejas will close its original location at 1110 West Sixth Street. The location opened in 1989. Owner Randy Cohen told the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

America’s largest indoor waterpark is in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Looking for a different way to cool off with your family this summer? Head to Round Rock and check out America's largest indoor water park!. Kalahari Resorts Round Rock is a water park resort with world-class dining, a luxurious spa, live entertainment, diverse shopping experiences, a thrilling theme park, and a state-of-the-art convention center.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Tree of the Year Awards returns after nearly a decade

AUSTIN, Texas - TreeFolks, a local nonprofit, is partnering with Austin Parks and Recreation for the Austin Tree of the Year Awards (TOTY). According to the TOTY website, the program was created in 2007 to recognize "outstanding trees within the city limits of Austin." The awards shed light on healthy, beautiful trees that are examples of correct tree placement, care and selection.
AUSTIN, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

America's Largest Indoor Water Park Is Right Here In Texas

Are you looking for ideas to cool off this summer? Well, here's the perfect solution! America's largest indoor water park is located right here in Texas. Fox 7 Austin reported that Kalahari Resorts Round Rock has world-class dining, a luxurious spa, live entertainment, several shopping experiences, a fun-filled theme park, and a convention center.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Local boat owner leads all-female captained charters

AUSTIN, Texas — Born and raised in Austin, Caroline Crockett always loved being near the water. As a big fan of all the beautiful lakes and attractions throughout Central Texas, Crockett decided to do something that had never been done before in Austin. Now she runs an all-female captained charter and offers women’s boating lessons and wake surfing lessons on Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Daniel Marin anchors KXAN as legendary Robert Hadlock retires

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The longest-serving news anchor in Austin is stepping down from the desk in mid-July after 32 years at the helm of KXAN’s evening newscasts. “It can feel like a thousand years ago or just yesterday, depending on the situation. I’ve had a great time working here. It’s a great job in a great city,” Hadlock said, reflecting on his storied career that was, of course, filled with stories.
fox7austin.com

Artist lineups announced for final shows of Blues on the Green 2022

AUSTIN, Texas - The final two shows of ACL Radio's 2022 Blues on the Green are right around the corner. ACL Radio announced the lineups for Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20. Music will start at 7 p.m. both days. On July 19, Scott Strickland will open for Shinyribs...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Low lake levels are exposing new hazards for Central Texas swimmers

Central Texas lakes and rivers turned dangerous over the long holiday weekend. A 27-year-old is dead after drowning in the Guadalupe River and there was another possible drowning on Lake Travis. Water rescue teams say the drought and extreme heat are putting swimmers in more danger than normal. Trees, boulders, discarded construction materials and other debris are now closer to the water's surface or poking through it.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas among states to help Navajo families receive electricity

AUSTIN, Texas — An initiative to deliver electricity to families of the Navajo Nation has utility crews from all over ready to help out as needed. Texas workers with Austin Energy traveled to Kayenta, Arizona, to #LightUpNavajo. Eight line workers journeyed 2,000 miles to install power lines for the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Shelter in place on East Howard Lane lifted, Austin police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the shelter in place order for the 1500 block of East Howard Lane in North Austin has been lifted. Residents had been asked to avoid the area. According to police, officers were executing warrants at two separate apartments at The Bridge at...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Person nearly drowns in Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics were able to revive a person who was submerged in Lake Travis for 10 minutes Monday evening. Paramedics were called to Mansfield Dam Park just after 7:45 p.m., after an adult went into the water. After the person was brought to shore,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

