Boating this Fourth of July is more popular than ever in Austin

Central Texas lakes and rivers turned dangerous over the long holiday weekend. A 27-year-old is dead after drowning in the Guadalupe River and there was another possible drowning on Lake Travis. Water rescue teams say the drought and extreme heat are putting swimmers in more danger than normal. Trees, boulders, discarded construction materials and other debris are now closer to the water's surface or poking through it.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO