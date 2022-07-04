ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Local food trucks gear up to feed ‘Let Freedom Sing’ visitors

By Maranda Whittington
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDyoQ_0gUhip0N00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Crowds of people hitting downtown Nashville is what food truck owner Daniel Yarzagaray is excited to see.

“We have almost a thousand empanadas on board not counting sides and drinks,” he said.

He’s back with his food truck Chivanada to dish out empanadas for a second year at the “Let Freedom Sing!” festival.

Nashville prepares for massive fireworks display amid moderate drought

“We sold out a little early, so we brought a little more this year. It was very, very busy,” said Yarzagaray. “We love doing it, so we figured we’d load a little heavier and come back.”

While it’s been a slow start, Yarzagaray knows the crowds are coming.

“These events, often times one day hits harder than the other, so you kind of have to play the average,” he said. “If you do a three day event, usually one of those days is going to be really bad and the other two are going to pop, so I think today we are going to do really, really well.”

Curtis McGaughy and his friends launched their food truck SJ Weatherby’s two years ago and knew they had to bring it to this year’s festival.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“We do a lot of large festivals like this, so this would be our biggest one so far this summer,” he said.

Being a fairly new business means large events like this not only help them make money but generate exposure.

“That’s going to help us be a bigger business is getting out there, people seeing our truck and trying our food,” said McGaughy.

With organizers expecting nearly 300,000 people to hit the streets, Yarzagaray says its big events like this that help food trucks like his stay in business.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

“The Monday through Friday lunch business at offices or catering pretty much operates at break-even, and then big events like this are what make us profitable,” he said.

Organizers say they have nearly 20 food trucks that plan to be serving food until the fireworks show begins later in the evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

2022 BBQ Festival in the Town of Smyrna Depot District this August

If you like barbeque, then you should mark you calendar for the annual BBQ Festival in Smyrna. The Depot District Barbecue Festival is next month…. That was Marty Smith, Parks & Recreation Program Supervisor. Smith told WGNS listeners what to expect…. If you want to be a vendor at the...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Photos: Murfreesboro’s 4th of July Celebration

The Fountains of Gateway hosted Murfreesboro’s Independence Day Celebration. This was a completely free event powered by Middle Tennessee Electric for all ages. Food and drinks were served from restaurants in the area such as Burger Republic, Just Love Coffee, The Sodabar, and much more. The Pilots performed covers of popular songs all the way until the sun went down. After their set, the firework show began near the Fire Hall on Medical Center Parkway.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nashville Hot Chicken Festival goers battle hot temps, chicken

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hot dogs are on the minds of many every Fourth of July, Nashville is focused on a different food: hot chicken. Whether it’s the greasy goodness or the lines of people, both are frying at the Nashville Hot Chicken Festival. “The sweat that comes...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Sports
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Sports
williamsonherald.com

Thousands attend 34th Red, White and Boom in Brentwood

The 34th annual Red, White and Boom in Brentwood Independence Day celebration brought thousands out to the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park Monday. Even without frontman Tim Akers, who passed away in 2021 after a lengthy battle with leukemia, The Smoking Section had attendees up and moving before and after a grand fireworks show.
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Truck#Food Drink#Chivanada
WSMV

Nashville fireworks show continues as planned despite dry conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While some areas of Middle Tennessee received some much-needed rain on Sunday, other spots remain dry, which makes shooting off fireworks more dangerous. Nashville has one of the largest fireworks shows in the country, with more than 20,000 pounds of fireworks set to be launched in...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSMV

2 women lose thousands after leaving checks in mailboxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mail issue cost two women in the Green Hills area thousands of dollars. WSMV4 talked to two women, now on the edge, and told their neighbors to watch what they put in their mailbox. It all started on June 14th when checks were placed inside...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lebanon man wins College Grove home, Williamson County residents win prizes from St. Jude

A Lebanon man has been awarded with a brand new home in College Grove after winning the Nashville St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The two-story, five-bedroom, three-bath home has an estimated value of $850,000 and will soon be awarded to Ricky Marcum, of Lebanon. Participants purchased tickets for a drawing...
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy