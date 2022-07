Garrett Dickman was driving through Yosemite National Park earlier this week, when he spotted something bleak: several of the trees were damaged and withering. As to what Dickman, a National Park Service Forest ecologist, informed CNN, it was very startling to observe each mature plant appears to be becoming struck through either environmental variations; it may be withering from dryness, or it may be bug infestation or fungal, though they're obviously compromised. A tremendous change is taking place immediately today, and it's directly across our faces.

