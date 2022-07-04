Sexual assault at Rockville store

The City of Rockville may officially challenge the 2020 U.S. Census count of its number of housing units and group quarters, if the Mayor and Council authorize city staff to do so at its meeting this coming Monday, July 11, 2022. City staff reviewing the census data determined that the 2020 numbers fall short of the City's own tabulation of population and households in the municipality. A preliminary City review concluded that "the Census Bureau undercounted the housing units and group quarters in the city," a staff report states. The fact that the data were collected during the pandemic is the primary reason staff believes the numbers were inaccurately determined.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO