Sexual assault at Rockville store

Montgomery County police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Twinbrook area of Rockville Sunday evening, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported in the parking lot there. The assault was reported at the convenience store in the 13200 block of Atlantic Avenue at 7:35 PM.
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sushi bar fills a vacuum left by the Sarko Japan kiosk in this prominent floor location in the Dining Terrace food court. Suki Hana is new in our market, but opened its first location in the Christiana Mall in Delaware in...
The City of Rockville may officially challenge the 2020 U.S. Census count of its number of housing units and group quarters, if the Mayor and Council authorize city staff to do so at its meeting this coming Monday, July 11, 2022. City staff reviewing the census data determined that the 2020 numbers fall short of the City's own tabulation of population and households in the municipality. A preliminary City review concluded that "the Census Bureau undercounted the housing units and group quarters in the city," a staff report states. The fact that the data were collected during the pandemic is the primary reason staff believes the numbers were inaccurately determined.
