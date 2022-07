The Fourth of July has come and gone for 2022, and many of us already can't wait until next year. Beer was drunk, food was eaten, many explosives were fired off, and tons of events were attended. One event that many in the area look forward to every year is Sagebrush Days out in Buhl, especially the parade. Many residents made sure to reach out and tell me about the parade and that it was something I had to attend. It wasn't until the day before that I found out just how big of a deal the parade in Buhl is, and to the extent, people will go to get the seat they want. I had never seen anything like this before.

BUHL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO