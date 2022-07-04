ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Gorr the God Butcher’s Design Changed for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to Avoid Voldemort Comparison

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with IGN, “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi explained that Marvel changed Gorr the God Butcher’s design to avoid comparisons to Voldemort. In the comics, Gorr has a pale face with almost no nose, a thin mouth, and white eyes. The design is similar to Voldemort, the...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth says he doesn’t want his children to become actors after Thor: Love and Thunder role

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his son and daughter are in new film Thor: Love and Thunder.However the Australian actor hopes they won’t enjoy the taste of acting too much, stating: “I don’t want them to be child stars.”The new film, from director Taika Waititi, is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film set to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.It will see Hemsworth return as the popular character alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy and Christian Bale, who is on villain duties.Speaking ahead of the film’s release, Hemsworth...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Christian Bale’s Kids Convinced Him to Join ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Despite Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale may not have known he was entering the MCU with “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but the Oscar winner was determined to work with Taika Waititi after watching “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit.” And even Bale’s kids gave him “marching orders” to work with Waititi. When asked why he signed on to “Love and Thunder,” in theaters July 8, Bale told Screen Rant that he “loved the script” and was immediately drawn to Waititi. “For me, it was Taika. I loved ‘Thor” Ragnarok,’ as did my family. We also all loved ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Christian Bale
The Guardian

Thor: Love and Thunder review – Taika Waititi hammers home franchise fun

In 2017 Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok, which still strikes me as the best MCU movie, and a few years before that the superb and franchise-igniting vampire romp What We Do in the Shadows: both comedy gold, and way better than his misjudged and overrated middlebrow Panzer-crash Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit. Now Waititi has directed, and co-written with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, an entertaining followup to his MCU masterpiece. Like the first film, it’s a tongue-in-cheek cosmic spectacular in the tradition of Mike Hodges’ Flash Gordon, with some nice gags, big cameos (though I missed some of the major characters from Thor: Ragnarok) and Chris Hemsworth returning to deliver his easygoing turn as the great flaxen-haired Norse god. And of all the Hollywood movie stars currently taking the MCU shilling, Hemsworth is the most utterly unembarrassed, most visibly enjoying himself, most utterly relaxed in his own skin and in front of his own greenscreen.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Reacts To Rumors of His Wolverine Return in the MCU

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman continues to joke around with the internet’s emotions. The former X-Men actor posted a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt on Twitter this morning, with an ominous caption, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." Hugh Jackman’s latest tweet...
MOVIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Won't Be About Eleven or Dustin

Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Ign#Thor#Marvel#Vacationeer#Wdw News#Pluto#Lsb Ema
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS
epicstream.com

The Russo Brothers Break Silence on Potentially Helming the X-Men Reboot

A lot of intrigue surrounds Marvel Studios' highly anticipated X-Men reboot and despite Disney's massive acquisition of the Fox brand in 2019 which effectively gave them the rights to use the characters, we've yet to receive updates regarding the mutants' arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, it's understandable...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Naomie Harris Was Glad Not to Be Cast as a Bond Girl Because She ‘Never Traded on Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Since “Skyfall” hit theaters in 2012, Naomie Harris has been an essential part of the James Bond franchise. Playing the role of Eve Moneypenny, the tough secretary to Judi Dench’s M, she is an important part of the British Secret Service apparatus that supports James Bond’s adventures. While it remains to be seen what her role in the series will be following Daniel Craig’s departure, Harris recently spoke to The Independent about the unique process that led to her joining the franchise. Harris said that when she first auditioned for “Skyfall,” she thought she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

South Korean auteur behind 'Oldboy' returns with 'pure' love story

Filmmaker Park Chan-wook, known for his ultra-violent thrillers that helped catapult South Korean cinema onto the global stage, is back with an altogether different work -- a restrained yet deeply emotional love story.  Critics say his "Oldboy" paved the crucial way for South Korean cinema's global triumph, but Park has been making conscious efforts to also work on non-Korean projects. 
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eagle-Eyed Marvel Fan Notices When America Chavez Stole the Sling Ring From Doctor Strange

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have plenty of time to pore over the Sam Raimi flick frame-by-frame in the never-ending hunt for whatever Easter eggs they can find. When it comes to one eagle-eyed MCU fan, that means narrowing down the exact moment Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) stole the sling ring of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes just leaked

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in less than two weeks, on July 8th. That means the red carpet premiere has already happened, and we have the first genuine leaks as a result. The full Thor: Love and Thunder plot has leaked on social media following Marvel’s big event last week, including the post-credits scenes that so many MCU fans love.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Thor: Love and Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes score is out. Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok has a 75% "fresh" score on the review aggregator as of this writing, with 67 critic reviews counted. There's no fan review score yet, which is not unusual for highly secretive blockbusters like the ones Marvel makes. So far, the reviews from critics online have been less uniformly positive than Ragnarok was, but largely positive, with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson calling it "electrifying and erratic." The film brings back Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster has been largely absent since Thor: The Dark World. This time, though, she has powers.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy