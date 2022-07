Netflix’s Stranger Things will be getting a stage play spinoff according to a new report from Deadline. In the new report, it states that Stephen Daldry will be the one helming the project. Sonia Friedman will be the producer of the project, while 21 Laps will serve as the associate producer. All of this new information comes from a rundown of all the projects that the Duffer brothers are planning.

