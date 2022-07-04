ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keewatin, MN

City by City: Keewatin, Red Cliff, Duluth

By Carly Jones
cbs3duluth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeewatin, MN -- The City of Keewatin is looking to fill some of their City Council Seats. They are now accepting applications for positions on the Library Board, Economic Development team and the Planning and Zoning Commission. Applications are being accepted until Friday,...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Remer, Chisholm, Winter

Remer, MN- Hwy 6 construction began Tuesday, July 5, and motorists can expect the road to be a single lane through town. No on-street parking will be available and businesses are accessible via local roads. Work began near 3rd Ave. with storm sewer removal and repair. The project is expected to last through September. Other improvements being made include resurfacing, improving sidewalks and updating street lighting.
CHISHOLM, MN
kdal610.com

Duluth 4th Fest And Fireworks Rescheduled

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Rain and foggy weather on Monday has prompted the City of Duluth to postpone the annual Fourth Fest and fireworks at Bayfront Park. Pending other circumstances, the event has been rescheduled for Friday, July 8th. The Superior fireworks at Barker’s Island were also postponed and...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Registration deadline approaching for Duluth’s National Night Out

DULUTH, MN-- With only a month to go, Duluth Police hope you’ll register your neighborhood block party as soon as possible. The goal is to bring people together and create connections with police. 2022′s National Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 from 5 - 9 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
City
Keewatin, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior 4th of July Cancellations

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior decided to cancel its fireworks show and Fourth of July festivities Monday night due to the rain. The company that puts it together needs several hours of dry weather to get it set up and ready to go. Because of the risk of thunderstorms and the cancellation of fireworks, Superior decided not to hold music and venders at Barkers Island, which also led to the car show and Pin Up contest being postponed.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Rural food pantries work to keep the community fed

ASHLAND, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A food pantry in Ashland is working around the clock to keep the community fed. The BRICK Ministries Food Pantry has served Ashland and surrounding communities since 2007. Brenda Nabozny used to volunteer at the pantry, but since leaving, she’s needed to now get...
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Black Beach Is A Must See This Summer

Every summer, my family and I pack up the car and take a trip up north. We usually spend several days going up and down the North Shore and doing all of the typical tourist things. We enjoy hiking at all of the state parks in that area, visiting Split Rock Lighthouse, checking out the waterfalls at Gooseberry Falls, and watching the ships roll into and out of Duluth.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

I-35 construction near Barnum traffic switch July 7

DULUTH, MN-- Heads up to drivers; I-35 northbound traffic near Barnum will be switched over to the southbound lanes beginning Thursday, July 7. Traffic will be traveling in a head-to-head configuration for nearly 70 days. The closure of northbound lanes will also close Exit 220/Carlton County Road 6 and a...
BARNUM, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Showers might fall tonight but temperatures will increase on Thursday

Flood Warning for northern Minnesota near the Canadian border has been moved back to “until further notice” status. Areas still affected by high water include International Falls, Ranier, Ray and Voyageurs National Park. Tonight’s scenario: high air pressure is still slowly moving towards our region from Canada. In the meantime, a small low running along the Canadian border could create a 20% chance for Wednesday night showers. The high should get here for Thursday to Saturday. Even though it’s a Canadian high, temperatures will actually warm up a little. Duluth’s high, for example, could go to 80 degrees. Next rain arrives Sunday and may last until next Tuesday.
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Lake Breeze today July like weather returns for Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We are starting off our Wednesday with more patchy dense fog across the region. A dense food advisory is up for our coastal counties until 10:00 am this morning. Dense fog should begin to lift through the latter half of the morning into the early afternoon. Afterward, we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and some patches of sunshine. Winds are again out of the east off of Lake Superior, leaving us cooler by the lake. Temperatures climb only make it into the upper 50s and 60s lakeside with the 70s further inland. During the overnight hours, temperatures fall back into the 50s and some upper 40s for some lakeside with partly cloudy skies overhead.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Pesky clouds and lake breeze linger for Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We are starting our Tuesday with dense fog for a good portion of the Northland. Fog should begin to lift as we head through the latter half of the morning but may linger longer by the lake. Most are left with mostly cloudy skies through a good portion of our Tuesday; however, there could be some pockets of sunshine this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are again cooler by the lake, where most will be stuck in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On top of the hill in Duluth, they should climb to about 70, and further inland portions of the Northland should be able to climb well into the 70s. There is the chance for a few stray rain showers, but most should stay dry; any showers we do see will be pretty light in nature and not last long. The fog returns through the overnight hours tonight, particularly for those closer to the lake, as temperatures fall back into the 50s for most, with a few upper 40s up the North Shore.
DULUTH, MN
moderncampground.com

Two Rivers RV Park and Campground Opens Next Spring

The city of LaPrairie (Grand Rapids, Minnesota) is set to see an increase in economic growth thanks to the Newman family, who are working to develop a campground and RV park that will open in the spring of next year. As per a report, the two Newman families, Tom and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Attacked In DECC Ramp On Fourth Of July

DULUTH, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the DECC ramp on Monday, according to Duluth police. The DPD says officers were called out to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who said she was assaulted. An officer later...
DULUTH, MN

