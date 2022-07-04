ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bay Boom: Rewatch as fireworks light up San Diego Bay

By Christy Simeral
SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom July Fourth fireworks show lit up San Diego Bay Monday night.

Fireworks launched simultaneously from four barges strategically placed across the bay, and FOX 5’s cameras captured it all from the best viewpoints. Fireworks were seen from the Embarcadero, the USS Midway Museum, Point Loma and Coronado.

Watch the replay of the Big Bay Boom fireworks show from our FOX 5 broadcast in the media player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

