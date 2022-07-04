🎥: JCPD unveils new D.A.R.E. car during parade

An electrical issue is believed to be the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and firefighters from Rural Fire District No. 2 were dispatched at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday to XPO Logistics, 358 E. Berg Road for the report of a fire in one of the company's semi tractors that was parked on the lot.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO