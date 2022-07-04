ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Vigil held for racer killed in fiery air show crash

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Battle Creek residents held a vigil near...

www.woodtv.com

US 103.1

Cause Of Accident At Battle Creek Air Show Revealed

Stunned spectators, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, reported seeing a “flame-out” at the rear of the Shockwave Jet Truck before it exploded and crashed in flames on Saturday, July 2nd. Just days later, the cause of the tragic accident has been revealed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Dies In Jet Truck Accident At Michigan Air Show

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The father of the jet engine-powered semitruck driver killed during a performance at a southwestern Michigan air show is blaming the explosion on a mechanical failure. The accident happened Saturday during a race between the Shockwave Jet Truck and two airplanes at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. The custom-built jet truck reaches speeds topping 350 mph and races at air shows across North America, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. Video from an audience member shows the truck catching fire before flipping down the runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport. Chris Darnell,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
