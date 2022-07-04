Vigil held for racer killed in fiery air show crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The father of the jet engine-powered semitruck driver killed during a performance at a southwestern Michigan air show is blaming the explosion on a mechanical failure. The accident happened Saturday during a race between the Shockwave Jet Truck and two airplanes at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. The custom-built jet truck reaches speeds topping 350 mph and races at air shows across North America, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. Video from an audience member shows the truck catching fire before flipping down the runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport. Chris Darnell,...

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO