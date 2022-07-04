Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE...WEST CENTRAL PENNINGTON AND EASTERN WESTON COUNTIES At 554 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Four Corners, or 11 miles north of Newcastle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Flag Mountain, Four Corners, Buckhorn, Crooks Tower, Mallo Camp, O`Neil Pass, Black Fox Campground and Redbank Spring Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO