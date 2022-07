One common theme going into the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 is Triple-G’s age, 40. Of course, it’s natural to wonder whether Golovkin has declined, particularly because he has seemed at least somewhat vulnerable in recent fights. That’s why some believe Alvarez might blow out his rival after a disputed draw and close decision in Alvarez’s favor in their first two fights.

