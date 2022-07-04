ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

LaCross Cherry Farm Partners with Wahlburgers to Create a Cherry Based Burger

By Madison Porter
 2 days ago
LaCross Farms, in Leelanau County, partnered with Wahlburgers at Home to create a cherry plant based burger. LaCross Farms provides the cherries that are necessary to make the burgers.

Wahlburgers at Home is a fast growing meat company started up by the famous Wahlberg brothers.

“We see this as being an opportunity to leverage their celebrity influence for the good of the cherry industry, but also to help move a product that they’re very proud of.” says Ben LaCross, the manager of the farm and a farmer himself.

The name of the burger is the Flex Blend Burger. LaCross says the name stems from the term flexitarian. Meaning not completely vegetarian or carnivore.

Although the burger has cherries in it, it doesn’t actually taste like cherries.

“There’s a little bit more of a mild flavor to the burger because there is a little bit less fat in the product, and that’s due to the cherries, but you’re not going to taste cherry in that like you would taste cherry in another product.” says LaCross.

The Flex Blend Burger can be found in most SpartanNash stores in Michigan. It can also be found at Roche Brothers market in Massachusetts, where Wahlburgers is based out of. But LaCross says they want to expand to stores throughout the county. Although the burger can only be found mainly in Michigan, LaCross is excited to share his burgers with a larger customer base.

“We have really worked long and hard to expand new products to help consumers eat the wonderful fruit that we grow.” LaCross says. “It’s an easy way for people to eat tart cherries, enjoy the health benefits of tart cherries, and to help the farmers of northern Michigan sell more cherries.”

LaCross Farms secured this partnership with the help of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

“Our partners with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has just been instrumental in putting this together.” LaCross says. “They really spearheaded this effort along with the Wahlburger team.”

LaCross is excited for what they have in store, and couldn’t be more happy that they were able to get the burger out in time for the National Cherry Festival.

“To actually see it being sold and the customers really liking it this year, is really satisfying for us.” says LaCross.

9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Day 4 of the National Cherry Festival

The National Cherry Festival is back in full force in Traverse City. This marks the biggest event of the year for the cherry industry—in the cherry capital of the world!. The National Cherry Queen and her court will join the Michigan State University Horticulture Research Station in presenting the Cherry Industry Program Awards at 2:30 p.m.
9&10 News

Volunteers Jump in for Annual Torch Lake Cleanup

Another Fourth of July and another huge turnout on one of northern Michigan’s hottest tourist spots: Torch Lake. The crystal clear lake in Antrim County is a huge draw for visitors year after year. While it’s good for fun and good for business, it’s not always good when it comes to trash.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Friends of Kalkaska Library Start Annual Garage Sale

Every year the Friends of the Kalkaska Library gather up community members to create a huge garage sale. They are asking community members to bring items to sell and also volunteer to run the sale. Every year they have different people who decide to participate and volunteers say seeing the...
KALKASKA, MI
9&10 News

National Cherry Festival Firsts with Monika

The National Cherry Festival in Traverse City is known to attract over 500,000 people over the span of the week. With over 150 events and activities to explore, you’re bound to find something that tickles your fancy…maybe even a sweet slice of cherry pie!. I’ve never experienced the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
