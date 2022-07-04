Prisoner ODs In Detention

Someone managed to get narcotics into the 1 Union Ave. police lock-up — and a prisoner ended up overdosing.

The incident occurred Sunday evening. Here’s what happened, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway:

The prisoner in question was ​“having a medical emergency” around 7:44 p.m., and officers called for an ambulance. The prisoner was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was treated and then returned to the lock-up ​“with no further complication.”

Police learned that another prisoner had managed to bring narcotics into the facility even though ​“it appears all prisoners were searched according to policy upon entering the facility.” That prisoner gave the drugs to the man in another cell, who then overdosed.

The first prisoner has been charged with bringing a controlled substance into the facility.

Meanwhile, internal affairs will conduct an investigation to make sure all policies and procedures were followed by the detention officers,” Shumway reported.