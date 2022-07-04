ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Prisoner ODs In Detention

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyEXV_0gUhgfvP00

Someone managed to get narcotics into the 1 Union Ave. police lock-up — and a prisoner ended up overdosing.

The incident occurred Sunday evening. Here’s what happened, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway:

The prisoner in question was ​“having a medical emergency” around 7:44 p.m., and officers called for an ambulance. The prisoner was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was treated and then returned to the lock-up ​“with no further complication.”

Police learned that another prisoner had managed to bring narcotics into the facility even though ​“it appears all prisoners were searched according to policy upon entering the facility.” That prisoner gave the drugs to the man in another cell, who then overdosed.

The first prisoner has been charged with bringing a controlled substance into the facility.

Meanwhile, internal affairs will conduct an investigation to make sure all policies and procedures were followed by the detention officers,” Shumway reported.

Comments / 2

Related
Lakeland Gazette

SUICIDE INVESTIGATION

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 10:29 a.m., patrol officers responded to the shopping center in the 4100 block of Highway 98 in response to a hit-and-run crash that took place in the parking lot near the AT&T store. Upon arrival, the officers were directed to a white Dodge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prisoner#Police#Hospital
The Independent

4 inmates who escaped federal prison camp back in custody

All four inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend are now back in custody, the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday.The inmates were discovered missing from the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the bureau said in a news release Saturday. Tavaraes Lajuane Graham, Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw left the minimum security camp around 10 p.m. Friday and it was a couple of hours before their absence was detected, Senior Inspector Kevin Connolly of the...
HOPEWELL, VA
CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BBC

Three police die in 'pure hell' Kentucky shooting

Three police officers have been shot dead in the US state of Kentucky while trying to serve a warrant on a man accused of domestic violence. Police took the 49-year-old suspect into custody after the shooting. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said the officers had faced "pure hell" when they...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
CBS Minnesota

Package of 5,600 fentanyl pills headed to St. Cloud intercepted, 3 arrested

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Three people have been arrested after a package of 5,600 fentanyl pills bound for a residence in St. Cloud was intercepted.According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, Minneapolis airport police intercepted the parcel, which was being shipped to the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested a 33-year-old for first-degree possession of a controlled substance. During the raid, officers also found a "large amount" of marijuana and arrested a 43-year-old for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.While at the residence, officers learned that a 31-year-old man had ordered the shipment. He also had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a shooting on May 21.The man was arrested at a convenience store in St. Cloud on June 17. He is in Stearns County Jail for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
International Business Times

At Least 52 Inmates Die In Colombia Prison Riot And Fire

At least 52 inmates were killed and 26 more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in southwestern Colombia, the national prisons agency said. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire at around 2:00 am, attempting to prevent police from entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua, said Tito Castellanos, director of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC).
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy