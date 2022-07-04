Diabetes: The lipid-lowering fruit shown to significantly reduce high blood sugar levels

A presenter at the Heart in Diabetes conference reported that GLP-1 receptor agonists may mitigate the risk for cognitive decline in patients with type 2 diabetes. Hertzel C. Gerstein, MD, MSc, FRCPC, a professor and population health institute chair in diabetes research at McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences in Canada, said that evidence from the REWIND trial and other findings “are certainly supportive of the hypothesis,” but more research is needed. It was the top story in endocrinology last week.

