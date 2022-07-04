Diabetes: The lipid-lowering fruit shown to significantly reduce high blood sugar levels
A later study, by the same group, on subjects who consumed mango daily for 42 days, also...nypressnews.com
A later study, by the same group, on subjects who consumed mango daily for 42 days, also...nypressnews.com
that was a hard read that ddnt make much sense and included several errors. Editor anyone? .. or even read twice print once?
The news headline says blood sugar but the content says blood pressure. which is correct news?
At today’s prices, you can’t afford very much of anything, including fresh fruit. I grow my own vegetables but not fruit, unless you consider the tomatoes.
Comments / 29