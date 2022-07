07.03.2022 | 9:00 PM | PHOENIX – Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a house fire near the 4500 block of West Seldon Drive around 9:00 PM Sunday night. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke coming from the garage of a single story residential structure and balanced the assignment to a working fire. Crews deployed hand lines and made entry through the garage door. Once inside quick knock down was achieved. According to a family member of the displaced resident, fireworks are the cause of the fire. Fire investigators are working to confirm at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO