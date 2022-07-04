ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Flash flooding leading to road hazards in spots around Columbia

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heavy rains led to flash flooding in the central Midlands late Monday afternoon. The rains began to increase just after 5 p.m. as afternoon heating triggered a rash of pop up storms. Rainfall rates in some areas began to exceed four inches in one hour....

www.wltx.com

News19 WLTX

Severe Thunderstorm Watch out for the Midlands until 11PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the Midlands through 11 PM Wednesday night. Conditions exist for stronger storms after temperatures reached the middle to upper 90s in the afternoon. Storms will remain isolated for the next few hours before a line of storms is expected to move in from the Upstate from 8-11PM tonight.
COLUMBIA, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Lexington, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aiken; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Aiken State Park, or 18 miles south of Red Bank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Swansea, Wagener, Pelion, Perry, Perry Airport, Thor and Lexington County Airport At Pelion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Thunderstorms bring rain, flooding to the Midlands

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Thunderstorms produced flooding in Richland County Monday. Officials warned people to be mindful of the potential flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Five Points, SC State Fair...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON NEWBERRY RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Traffic
WIS-TV

Neglected stormwater assets lead to access flooding on Summerlea Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Summerlea Drive property on the Smith Branch River is subject to unprecedented flooding when rain occurs. “It’s the backed-up water… It’s the trash that washes in. Tires, television sets, bikes. All of this every time it rains,” said homeowner Eloise Anderson who witnessed a life-threatening flood after rainfall yesterday.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

All lanes blocked on I-26E near Peak exit in Richland County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Motorists in the area of I-26 West at Mile Marker 97, near the Peak/Broad River Road exit in Richland County are advised there is an accident that has blocked all lanes heading towards Columbia. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the incident happened at 2:46...
coladaily.com

Traffic Alert: Road work in Lexington may cause slight delay

Drivers passing through the Town of Lexington Tuesday afternoon might experience a slight delay. According to the Lexington Police Department (LPD), commuters using North Lake Dr. or Harmon St. in Lexington will experience intermittent lane shifts until 4 p.m. Town of Lexington road crews will be working causing the lanes...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Two dead in Clarendon County fatal collision

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper David Jones a collision occurred around 7:10 a.m. The collision took place on I-95 Northbound at the 125 MM. The accident involved one car and the driver and passenger of that car lost their lives. Officials say the car was traveling...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

USGS: More earthquakes reported near Lugoff-Elgin area over the weekend

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Another string of earthquakes has hit the Midlands once again over the weekend. On Sunday, The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.9 magnitude quake near Elgin after midnight and a 1.6 near Lugoff at 6:30 a.m. They also reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake...
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
ELGIN, SC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Seafood Restaurants in Columbia, SC [2022 Updated]

Nestling between three rivers, Columbia is the second biggest city in South Carolina. They have many local spots such as museums and gardens and are known for their relatively low cost of living. If you ever visit or live in the area, here are eighteen best seafood restaurants in Columbia, SC, to satisfy your cravings.
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In South Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
HOBBIES
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has released the name of a man killed in a jet ski-related incident on Lake Murray over the weekend. Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, was killed on the afternoon of July 2 near Dreher Island. 911 received a call at about 2:30 p.m., according to Kneece.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Body of swimmer recovered near Lake Murray Dam

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a swimmer who was reported missing on June 17 has been recovered. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Learn to swim, America': How a lifeguard shortage may have impacts on your summer plans. According to the Irmo Fire Marshall, a group of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of motorcycle accident in Richland County

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has announced the name of a person who was involved with a motorcycle accident Tuesday. According to Coroner Rutherford, Cromer N. Spires, 36, died after a motorcycle accident around 4:40 p.m. on Kennerly Rd. near Hopewell Church Rd. in Irmo. Master...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

