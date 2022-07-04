ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Consumers Energy’s Very Cherry Porch Parade Happening All Week

By Whitney Amann
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xV0DH_0gUhgG3M00

If you haven’t made it out to National Cherry Fest yet, there’s a newer tradition going on all week that you can check out anytime.

It’s the Consumers Energy’s Very Cherry Porch Parade, and these houses go all out. They don’t just decorate their porch, they decorate their windows, lawns, trees, everything with their own unique touch.

It actually started in 2020 when they couldn’t do the traditional parade, but quickly became a favorite.

“It has been an amazing humbling experience the last couple of years to watch more and more houses get involved and just watch them celebrate their favorite fruit,” said Kat Paye, executive director of the National Cherry Festival. “It’s such an honor to drive through town coming down to Open Space Park and seeing all of the houses and their unique characters decorated.”

If you want to join in, there’s still time to start decorating. Or if you want to drive by and check out all the houses, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Highland Park Smoothie Bowl shop owners thanked after rushing July 4th paradegoers to safety

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- For hours on after the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, a local business owner held frightened paradegoers in her smoothie shop – some of them children. Matt and Lindsay Meltzer, owners of the Bright Bowls smoothie bowl shop at 777 Central Ave., took CBS 2's Charlie De Mar back to that day of horror – and explained how they kept everyone safe and at ease. People who were lined up along Central Avenue to watch the parade funneled into the Meltzers' shop. The Meltzers helped countless strangers hide for hours. They don't consider what...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
purewow.com

How to Grow Lavender in Your Garden

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. If you’re not able to jet off to Provence this summer to tour the lavender fields, why not grow your...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Cherry#Lawns#Fruit
goodshomedesign.com

Cabela’s Sells A ‘Tent Mansion’ That’s Bigger Than Most Apartments

A tent larger than a house? Sound insane, right? Well, the Cabela’s new Ultimate Alaknak tent is a huge tent that can be large enough for your family and friends to sleep in. Besides this, it has plenty of space for furniture, camping supplies, and other accessories. This large...
Motor1.com

Top RVs To Rent For A Family Of Four

RVing is baked into the American experience like warm apple pie, and it’s become more popular than ever in the era of Covid. Especially for families, traveling in an RV is a safer, easier, and more personal way to see the country than any other form of travel. Since...
CARS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy