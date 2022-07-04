Horton Bay Fourth of July Parade Returns After Two Year Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, the Horton Bay Fourth of July Parade has returned.

The parade has been put on hold for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is now fully back on as of today. It’s always served as one of the shortest, but most fun events of the year in the Charlevoix area for tourists to celebrate the holiday.

The parade has a special theme put in place every year, and recently, was overtaken by the family of Samuel Horton, who founded Horton Bay.

“We just want to fill the streets again, just get people out here, and have a great, fun 4th,” said Sue Cooper, great-granddaughter of Samuel Horton.

The parade is scheduled to continue next year.