Dry conditions 'perfect recipe' for fireworks to spark flames

Fireworks are a staple of patriotic celebrations, but they pose a number of risks. The National Fire Protection Association says fireworks are simply not safe in the hands of consumers and should only be handled by professionals. One reason for this is that fireworks cause thousands of injuries every year. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nine people died from firework-related injuries in 2021 and approximately 11,500 sustained injuries serious enough to warrant medical care. Of these injuries, the majority were among children and young adults.
