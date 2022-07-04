ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink said she started 'laughing uncontrollably' after seeing Vecna on set for the first time

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NH1G_0gUhfwij00
Sadie Sink's "Stranger Things" character Max encounters Vecna in season four of the Netflix show. Angela Weiss/Getty Images; Netflix
  • Sadie Sink said she laughed the first time she saw Vecna on the "Stranger Things" set.
  • The villain's look was achieved with prosthetics on actor Jamie Campbell Bower rather than CGI.
  • Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Stranger Things" season four, part one.

Sadie Sink said that the first time she saw Jamie Campbell Bower in costume as Vecna while filming "Stranger Things" season 4, she burst out in laughter.

Sink has played Max Mayfield on Netflix 's hit supernatural drama "Stranger Things" since its second season, which premiered in 2017. The final two episodes of the fourth season of "Stranger Things" were released on July 1.

While Sink had met the actor who plays Vecna, Jamie Campbell Bower, at a table read prior to the pandemic, she had no idea what his villainous form was going to look like before seeing him on set to film a confrontation between their two characters.

"When I first saw him, I started laughing uncontrollably," Sink told Vulture. "Just total laughter. I didn't know what I was looking at, you know? I was scared, but fascinated, and feeling such a weird array of emotions that it just came out as laughter."

Vecna's appearance fits right in with the slimy, vine-based aesthetic of the Upside Down, a parallel dimension from which the series' monstrous antagonists are based. His look, however, wasn't achieved through CGI but with prosthetics that Bower wore, Insider previously reported.

The official "Stranger Things" Instagram account posted a featurette showing Bower getting into costume, a process that the actor told The Hollywood Reporter took more than seven hours.

Sink told Vulture that Bower was "so convincing and believable" as Vecna that she "forgot there was a human" underneath.

Furthermore, she wasn't the only actor to have a visceral reaction to Vecna on set. Bower told Variety that Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, "burst into tears" the first time that she saw him on set.

"I was looking at Vecna and I remember meeting Jamie in person, out of his Vecna costume," Sink told Vulture. "I heard his voice before I saw his face. And I was like, 'Oh my god, is that Jamie? Is this a sick joke?' Then I realized that's what he looked like underneath all of that."

"Stranger Things" season four is streaming on Netflix.

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Campbell Bower
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Film Star
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
Insider

Insider

483K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy