A few thoughts about independence ... of your teenager

There are so many interesting ways you can seek out a better understanding of your personality, motivators, and driving forces. Many people love exploring astrology and birth charts, for instance. Others turn to tarot and numerology. Well, the study of colors can also be used to provide insight into who you are and why. We're talking about colorstrology, a system developed by intuitive, astrologer, and numerologist Michele Bernhardt. She combined an individual's sun sign and ruling planets with numerology and color theory to create 366 "birthday colors," each of which helps give deeper meaning to our internal conditions and behaviors. You can read more about each of the 366 colors in Bernhardt's book, "Colorstrology: What Your Birthday Color Says About You". But she's also come up with a 12-month guide with one color that best encompasses your birth month; this is a hue that may make you feel more balanced when you surround yourself with it. You're not necessarily stuck with "your" birth month color, though. Each shade has an energy that can be harnessed in various ways, like decorating your home with it, for example. So, if you're lacking tranquility, you may want to add more of September's calming color (Baja Blue) into your life. And if all of this sounds a little out there, consider this: by forcing yourself to ask yourself what you need more of, colorstrology encourages self-reflection, which is a good thing. It's also fun to learn which colors you're drawn to and what that says about you.

