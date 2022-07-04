ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Asks for Help – CPS Says No

By Cyn Mackley
 2 days ago
A desperate teenager contacted the Sheriff’s Office about a bad situation at home just before 11 pm. She said her father called her at work and cussed her out and she just can’t take it anymore. She said he had been extremely verbally abusive towards her for several days and that she doesn’t feel safe returning home.

The SCSO Office contacted CPS who said they could not do anything or take the girl out of the residence tonight, but they would do a follow-up investigation at the home in the morning.

The girl’s manager at work offered to allow her to spend the night, but the girl’s father would not permit it.

Deputies advised her to go home and contact them if things got out of hand.

