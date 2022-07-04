ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

PHOTOS: Flooding impacts North Myrtle Beach, other Grand Strand areas

By Kevin Accettulla
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flooding impacted the North Myrtle Beach and other Grand Strand areas on Monday as storms moved through the area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337tqb_0gUheDTb00
    Courtesy: Brandi Felts
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKPlm_0gUheDTb00
    North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2rDD_0gUheDTb00
    North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Hlsa_0gUheDTb00
    North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WDrE_0gUheDTb00
    North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLs3p_0gUheDTb00
    North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

Flooding could be seen in the area of Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

Sternwheelers gather in Charleston for Regatta

Myrtle Beach police also said several traffic lights are malfunctioning in the city and urged drivers to stay off the roads. The exit ramp from Highway 17 Bypass onto Farrow Parkway also flooded.

Buoys On The Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach announced it was closing for the day due to flooding.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

“Tough call to make but cleanliness is a top priority right now with all this run off water,” a Facebook post reads. “We don’t take that stuff lightly and need time to dry out, bleach, deep clean and scrub. Thank you fore [sic] your understanding, we are sorry.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Boat hits Little River jetties, 8 rescued, SCDNR says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were rescued after a boat hit the Little River jetties, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. There were no serious injuries, and the DNR said those aboard the boat were transferred to an Horry County Fire Rescue boat and taken to land. In a […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Flash flooding seen across North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Horry County earlier Monday, and is still in place for Georgetown County until 6:45 p.m. At 11:45 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 1 -2 inches possible.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
SheKnows

The Most Mouthwatering Dishes Worth Traveling to Myrtle Beach For—& Where to Find Them

Click here to read the full article. Myrtle Beach may be best known for its miles of white sandy beaches and laid-back living, but this coastal destination also packs some serious flavor. While seafood reigns supreme here, some of the area’s most iconic eats take the land into account as well. From She-crab soup to hushpuppies, we’ve spotlighted the region’s most famous fare, which is reason enough to travel to this Southern hot spot. Cue your appetite and hit the road. She-Crab Soup A rich, creamy chowder-like concoction, She-crab soup consists of lump crab meat, crab row, which only comes from female...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
The Post and Courier

4 injured in boat accident on Great Pee Dee River

GEORGETOWN — Four people were injured July 5 when their ski boat struck an unidentified object in the Great Pee Dee River. “Four people were injured, two were airlifted out and two were carried by ground,” Georgetown County Fire and EMS Chief James Falkenhagen said July 6. “We received a report of a boat accident with injuries.”
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
wbtw.com

Lightning hits Surfside Beach Presbyterian Church’s bell tower

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday afternoon in a fire that occurred after lightning apparently struck the bell tower of the Surfside Presbyterian Church, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 1:28 p.m. to the fire at the church at 8732 Highway 17...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of North Myrtle Beach over its noise ordinance. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of South Carolina filed the lawsuit on Tuesday. It lists the plaintiff as Michael Moshoures, the owner of the Sky Bar. The defendants named in the case are the city of North Myrtle Beach, Mayor Marilyn Hatley and Police Chief Tommy Dennis.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 60,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached the Calabash Creek on Tuesday, according to Brunswick County Public Utilities. BCPU says the spill was caused by the failure of an 8-inch sewer force main near 1601 Seaside Road in Sunset Beach. “It has been determined that...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WMBF

4 hospitalized after boat crashes near Great Pee Dee River

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County authorities confirmed four people were injured in a ski boat crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened when the boat struck something in the water in an area of water called “Hell Gate,” between Lake Yauhannah and the Great Pee Dee River, Georgetown County Fire-EMS Chief James Falkenhagen said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy