When Austin detectives investigating the murder of Moriah “Mo” Wilson interviewed their key suspect three days after her death, they found her to be angry and evasive.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, “turned her head and rolled her eyes in an angry manner” when asked by detective Katy Conner on 14 May about her boyfriend Colin Strickland spending time with Ms Wilson on the day of her murder 72 hours earlier, according to a police affidavit. Austin police called Ms Armstrong in for questioning after they discovered that real estate agent and part-time yoga instructor had an open misdemeanour warrant on a...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO