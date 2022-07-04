10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Me or the Menu”

Just when you thought Disney+ is done dropping TV shows, Nautilus comes along. The show is based on the classic Jules Verne novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Disney+ has ordered 10 episodes of the series and will be written by James Dormer, who previously worked on Medici: Masters of Florence and Beowulf. Here’s a description of the original source material, according to Collider: “The 1869 novel tells the story of three individuals who, when on an expedition to discover an unidentified species of whale that has been damaging ships, find themselves in an underwater world with the enigmatic Captain Nemo. Aboard the Nautilus, Nemo ventures the seas accompanied by his crew, and the three men are caught between the choice to escape Nemo or remain to explore a fantastic underwater world.” If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this much-anticipated series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Disney+ TV series Nautilus.

