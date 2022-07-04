ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police reveal person of interest in July 4 parade mass shooting

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 4, 2022 - 03:31 - Law enforcement identify an...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Uncle of July 4th Parade shooter says there were 'no warning signs' he would carry out attack

The uncle of the suspected shooter who opened fire on a July 4th parade said there were "no warning signs" that the young man was about to carry out the attack. Robert Crimo III, 22, is accused of attacking an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring 30 others. His uncle, Paul Crimo, expressed his deep sympathies for the victims and said he was shocked that his nephew is the suspect.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Mass Shooting#Person Of Interest#Police#Law Enforcement#Violent Crime
The US Sun

Texas coroner reveals what happens to school shooter’s body and recalls heartbreak of identifying dead kids in classroom

THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Teen Threatened Mass Shooting at Amazon Warehouse After Buying Assault Rifle, Cops Say

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly warned a woman of his plans to carry out a mass shooting at the Amazon facility employing them, according to San Antonio authorities. Rodolfo Aceves has been charged with making a terroristic threat after his co-worker tipped off the police to his alleged threat. He was taken into custody on Monday, according to Bexar County records. Aceves, according to his colleague, idolized the gunman who carried out last month’s school shooting in Uvalde, and had told her he was “tired of living.” The young man allegedly made the threatening remarks last Friday, after a fire alarm went off at his Amazon delivery depot. While filing out of the building, Aceves turned to his co-worker and mused that “it would be a good idea” to pull the fire alarm before committing a mass shooting, she told investigators. He then allegedly told her that he was intent on carrying out a shooting, KSAT-12 reported. Aceves’ father, when interviewed by detectives, said that the 19-year-old had purchased an AR-15-style rifle, and that his family was afraid of him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Aiden McCarthy’s photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy’s parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy. “At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening. Friends of the McCarthys said Irina’s parents would care for the boy going forward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Seacoast Current

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Murder-Obsessed Posts of Parade Massacre Suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 21-year-old Illinois man accused in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police. In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
166K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy